Hillsborough Co. Solar Co-op launches for residents to go solar together

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla (WFLA) – A non-profit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) launched the Hillsborough County Solar Co-op to help Tampa area residents go solar.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross helps us figure out how to harness the power of the sun.

The group wants to help people in the Hillsborough area learn about going solar and do so at a discounted price.

The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Hillsborough County.

Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

SUN has hosted 55 solar co-ops in Florida since 2015. According to the group’s estimates, the 1,717 homes and businesses that now have solar panels because of co-ops represent 16 thousand kW of solar power, $36.8 million in local solar spending, and more than 551 million lbs. of lifetime carbon offsets.

SUN will host a free informational webinar Tuesday night at 6 p.m. There are subsequent webinars as well.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Hillsborough County Solar Co-op.