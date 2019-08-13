Hillsborough Co. Library programs offer extra school help

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This school year, the days of a quiet library with just books are a thing of the past.

The Hillsborough County libraries keep the learning going even after the last bell.

Every student in our community can use their regular student number as their library “HALL Pass.” This gets them access to after school programs, homework help and more.

Tutor.com allows students to upload a homework assignment and get live one-on-one help.

The library hosts clubs about LEGOs, Mindcraft and more.

Of course, there will always be plenty of books to browse, as well.

