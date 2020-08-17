Hernando County’s Chinsegut Hill Historic Site re-opens to teach lessons through time

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Located atop one of the highest points in Florida, Chinsegut Hill is home to a historic house on a 114-acre preserve.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross explains how Chinsegut Hill has witnessed thousands of years of Florida’s history.

From prehistoric people to pioneer settlers this agrarian plantation before the Civil War participated in the emancipation of enslaved people.

During the 1920s and 1930s, new owners of the home hosted progressive-era luminaries such as Thomas Edison, Helen Keller, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings and others.

The property was eventually donated to the government to preserve history through time.

Now, you can explore the diverse stories of Florida’s past in one unique location at the newly renovated Chinsegut Hill Historic Site.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Chinsegut Hill Historic Site.