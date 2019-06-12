Here’s a first look at Universal Orlando’s thrilling new Hagrid roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – In a new epic roller coaster, folks are setting soar into one of the most mysterious places in the Wizarding World, the Forbidden Forest.

For the first time, WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross, boarded the magical motorbikes and sidecars of Universal Orlando’s highly anticipated new Harry Potter-themed ride to give you an up close and personal look.

On Hagrid’s adventure, you will feel the freedom of flight journeying to the edge of the forest. You’ll ascend above the trees, rapidly accelerate through mysterious ruins, speed forward and backward while searching for the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.

The “story coaster” has the most launches of any roller coaster in the world, with 7 total launches, an unexpected 17-foot drop, a catapult 65 feet in the air at a more than 70-degree angle and then immediately dropping backward in one movement.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is also the longest roller coaster in Florida, measuring nearly a mile in length, 5,053 feet to be exact.

The real adventure begins when you enter the ruins before hitting the Forbidden Forest. You’ll see artifacts which appear to have been abandoned for centuries behind Hagrid’s hut.

According to the story, Hagrid now uses the ruins for groundskeeping at Hogwarts. And this is where guests’ Care of Magical Creatures class will begin.

You’ll see materials from the class, including dragon eggs on the verge of hatching and a makeshift nursery where Hagrid kept his Blast-Ended Skrewts, which are the creatures that are being brought to life for the first time ever for this epic new adventure.

The ride will open to the public on Thursday, June 13.

