TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- According to the American Lung Association, millions of people are impacted by lung disease, like lung cancer, pneumonia and cystic fibrosis.

This weekend, an event called the Fight for Air Climb will be held at Raymond James Stadium to raise awareness for lung disease.

“There are 40 of these throughout the nation. This event is really our largest fundraiser in the Tampa Bay area and it helps us with our 25-million dollar COVID initiative to raise funds to prevent this pandemic from happening again,” American Lung Association Executive Director Steven Riddle said.

Teams of firefighters, local organizations and individuals will climb about 1,400 steps at the stadium to fundraise for the American Lung Association.

“I lost my father and my mother-in-law from lung disease so it drives me to be here everyday to help. That’s really what this event is about. It gives an opportunity for folks to be able to come out and climb in honor of or in memory of their loved ones who have passed by lung disease,” Riddle said.

Around 400 climbers are already registered for the Fight for Air Climb Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. beginning at 7 a.m.

Event organizers will be accepting walk-ups the day of the event and you can also register on the American Lung Association website.

Registration is $35 with a minimum fundraising requirement of $100.