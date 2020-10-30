‘Halloween Hooplah’ brings festive fun to Great Explorations Children’s Museum

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – All you little ghouls and goblins, get ready for the Halloween Hooplah!

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to the spooky fun at the Great Explorations Children’s Museum.

Boos and ghouls, you better have your costumes ready because the Great Explorations Children’s Museum is hosting a safe and spooktacular Halloween Hooplah.

You can join in on all the exciting fall festivities during this new family-friendly event.

Families can get in the slightly spooky spirit while participating in fall-themed activities, including a monster dance party, creepy crafts and more.

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore a mini hay bale maze, too.

Activities like a pumpkin pick-and-paint project will also be available as take-home projects to keep the Halloween fun going at home.

And, of course, in full Halloween spirit, families are encouraged to dress in costume.

It will take place on Saturday, October 31st, from 9 to 11 a.m., 12 to 2 p.m., and 3 to 5 p.m. at the children’s museum.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Halloween Hooplah at the Great Explorations Children’s Museum.

