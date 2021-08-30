Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties dedicates 700th home build

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA)- Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties is celebrating a big milestone this week, with its 700th home build dedication in Pinellas Park.

The organization dedicated the new two-bedroom, two-bathroom home at Tellor Estates, a 7.3-acre property and the organization’s largest development to date.

The Sakers family will be the 700th family to partner with the Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties Homeownership Program.

“I’m excited, now it is finally at that point where I can actually walk in,” Aurora Sakers said.

Sakers will soon move in with her daughter and purchase the home with a zero-interest loan through the program they qualified for.

“So they have to come from a place where they have a need for housing. Dilapidated housing, overcrowded housing or they’re paying an exorbitant amount of their monthly income towards rent,” Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties President and CEO Mike Sutton said.

Through the program, the future homeowner must also be able to afford a mortgage, have steady employment and have resided in the community for a minimum of a year. A Habitat Homeowner candidate must also be willing to invest 350 to 450 sweat equity hours.

“With Habitat for Humanity, they give you the encouragement, resources and the tools to able to own a home,” Sakers said.

Sakers’ new home is sponsored by several community partners, including Feeding Tampa Bay and Solar Bear.

For more information about volunteering and the Habitat Homeowner Program, you can check out the organization’s website.

