Great Explorations to ring in 2020 with ‘Noon Years Eve’ kids celebration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Great Explorations Children’s Museum is an interactive play place for kids to learn while having fun.

The annual New Year’s at Noon festivities will celebrate the new year “under the sea.”

The New Year’s Eve at Noon event will take place at the children’s museum on Tuesday, December 31st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families will enjoy live entertainment, sea-themed science and crafts, and a balloon drop at 12 p.m. sharp.

There will be an ocean zone with a live mermaid “swimming in” from MerNation. Get your fins ready as you learn about the layers of the ocean.

Count down to the legendary Great Explorations balloon drop

Throughout the event, All Kids All Parties will also be making ocean animals out of balloons. Your little one can take home a balloon twist starfish, turtle, fish, octopus, or crab.

Tickets are $5 for members and $15 for non-members.

