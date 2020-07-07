Great Explorations reopens with three new exhibits

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A beloved children’s museum in St. Petersburg is excited to open its doors once again with all new fun for the whole family.

Great Explorations is opening their doors after the coronavirus outbreak and during quarantine, the children’s museum installed three new exhibits.

They include a steam exploratorium for experiments, a life-size Publix grocery play area, and a fossil wall for young excavators.

New precautions to keep families safe are in place like one-time-use toys disposed of in bins for cleaning.

Great Explorations CEO, Angeline Howell told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the museum wants everyone to feel comfortable.

Tickets are timed to allow for social distancing and you can even rent out the whole space for private play.

