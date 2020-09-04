Great Explorations Children’s Museum to host STEAMpunk themed virtual gala

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local children’s museum is helping kids learn about STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art and math.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us what your kids can learn from the “STEAMpunk” themed fundraiser at Great Explorations Children’s Museum.

The Great Extravaganza is the museum’s largest annual fundraising gala. This year it will be hosted online to honor tradition while providing a safe opportunity for the community to rally together in support of the beloved museum.

In the spirit of STEAM-based learning, this year’s event is aptly themed STEAMpunk Exploration: A Victorian Virtual Gala with plenty of STEAM-themed entertainment.

Great Explorations will host this fundraising gala from The Great Exploratorium, the museum’s newest interactive exhibit space, which features multi-use spaces to introduce STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math).

STEAMpunk Exploration: A Victorian Virtual Gala, the socially-distant gala will be on Saturday, September 12th at 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more.