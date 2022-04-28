PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab your skates and get ready to roll. Revolution Roller Derby in Port Richey is looking for new members to join their league.

Resolution Roller Derby is a non-profit organization that currently has about 20 active members. They have two teams: one that is co-ed and another that’s all-female.

“Roller derby is basically a game of offense and defense where you have two teams on the track. There are five players on each team. Four of them are blockers and there’s two jammers. The jammers score the points,” Revolution Roller Derby Skater Melissa “Buns N’ Roses” Hughes said.

The Revolution Roller Derby League is open to anyone regardless of their skating level skills. You must be 18 years or older to join.

“Basically you come and we teach you everything you need to know, show you what gear you need,” Hughes said.

The organization is also looking for individuals to volunteer as non-skating officials during games.

The league skates and practices on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at SpinNations in Port Richey and Thursdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Tarpon Springs Boys & Girls Club.

Anyone who is interested in joining the league can find additional information on their website.