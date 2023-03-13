TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As some of the world’s best golfers are scheduled to be in Tampa Bay this week for the Valspar Championship, some kids are hitting the links during spring break.

The YMCA’s First Tee Tampa Bay program has been hosting camps for the past two decades.

This week, camp counselors will be instructing dozens of students on how to improve their golfing skills at three different locations.

“I remember the first time I came, I couldn’t even hit the ball,” First Tee Tampa Bay Camper Maddox Shaw, 13, said.

Shaw first stepped on the green at the age of six and said he has learned a significant amount since then.

“If things are hard, you should keep trying at it, even though it may be hard you can ask for help,” he said.

Executive Director Ian Baxter said this camp is not all about getting kids to swing better.

“It is really teaching them life lessons that they can take home with them, not only on the course, but to use at school and other places throughout their lives,” Baxter said.

First Tee Tampa Bay aims to make golfing accessible and affordable through their camps and classes throughout the year.

“We don’t turn away any kids away for a financial need,” Baxter said. “We’re based on the family income, so for those who are really in need, you can pay as low as two dollars a class. $14 total for seven weeks.”

If you are interested in signing up your children for spring or summer camp, you can find additional details on First Tee Tampa Bay’s website.