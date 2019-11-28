Go-getters lace up for Annual Goody Goody Turkey Gobble before Thanksgiving Feast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa YMCA’s Thanksgiving Day tradition is a fun one for the whole family.

At the Goody Goody Turkey Gobble, all ages and ability levels are invited to join the fun chip-timed 8K or 5K or the 1-mile fun run/walk starting in front of Amalie Arena in Downtown Tampa.

“This is a great way to get family and friends together to burn some calories before the big Thanksgiving feast,” the YMCA says.

This race is also a great way to support the fight against cancer and give back to our community. 100 percent of proceeds raised today will support the LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program for cancer survivors and their families.

The 12-week program, offered at no cost to people affected by cancer, provides a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities.

The route is an out and back course beginning and ending in front of Amalie Arena and taking participants across the Platt Street Bridge and along Bayshore Boulevard.

Awards are presented to first place overall male and female adults. And the first place overall male and female youth, which is ages 9 and under. The first place male and female will also be awarded by age group.

Last year, more than 4,000 participants helped raise more than $66,000 to help cancer survivors.

LATEST STORIES: