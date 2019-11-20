Go behind the scenes of ‘The Nutcracker’ in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get whisked away to the magical kingdom of “The Nutcracker” in Tampa.

Ballerinas from Next Generation Ballet’s Nutcracker invite you to start a holiday tradition.

Now a glittering, star-studded Tampa tradition, Next Generation Ballet’s Nutcracker includes principal dancers from powerhouse companies such as New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre alongside NGB’s award-winning young dancers.

This family-friendly favorite takes audiences into Clara and Drosselmeyer’s fantastical world of dancing sweets, sword-fighting rodents and some of ballet’s most famous music.

The Nutcracker performance will be spinning in Tampa at the Straz Center’s Morsani Hall from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Straz Center suggests you get tickets now because last year’s performances sold out.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Next Generation Ballet’s Nutcracker.

