Glazer Children’s Museum to open new exhibit based on PBS KIDS show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Glazer Children’s Museum in Tampa is set to open a new exhibit based on the PBS KIDS show, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

The animated show is about a 4-year-old tiger named Daniel who learns new skills he can use in school and life.

“So it’s nostalgic for the parents who watched the show when they were kids and it’s exciting for the kids because Daniel Tiger is a very cool character in kids world right now,” Glazer Children’s Museum Marketing and Communications Director Kate White said.

Daniel teaches kids about empathy, diversity and working together while making music.

“So my kids are 4 and 6, they’re the perfect age for this exhibit. This exhibit is really great for the 6 and under crew because they learn a lot of those early life lessons – social and emotional lessons,” White said.

Families will be able to step inside Daniel’s world, compose songs, play instruments and even visit the post office to sort and deliver mail. The exhibit also gives visitors a chance to visit the Clock Factory, read books and write thank you notes to put on the Thank You Tree.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit opens up to the public on Saturday, May 29 and will stay open until Sept. 6.