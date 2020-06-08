Glazer Children’s Museum kicks off weekly themed summer camps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Who’s ready for some summer fun?!

The Glazer Children’s Museum opened this weekend and weekly summer camps kick off today.

Summer camps will be socially distant with no more than ten kids in each class.

The museum is creating a new way for kid’s to have fun while staying safe.

Play materials will stay within one group per week, temperatures will be taken each day and there will be a curbside drop off.

The goal is to create a clean, safe and fun space this year.

The Glazer Children’s Museum told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it hopes to help kids to create a safe space encouraging kids to wear masks, so they can start to feel comfortable with our new normal.

The weekly themed camps will last all summer and the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week.

