Girl Scout summer camp experience now comes in a box

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Girl Scouts of West Central Florida is bringing camp straight to you with fun activities in a box.

The Girl Scouts’ Summer Camp In A Box has daily activities like arts and crafts, personal care, stem experiments and more.

To keep camp traditions alive you can join virtual campfires, cabin chat time and flag ceremony sing-alongs.

While summer fun will be at a safe social distance this year, you can still make lifelong friends with daily activities online.

The Girl Scouts of West Central Florida told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross Summer Camp In A Box will bring young ladies together and get them interested in Girl Scouts.

Each box is priced for Girl Scout members at $25 per box and for non-members at $75 per box.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida.

