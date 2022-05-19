TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – HorsePower for Kids is a non-profit organization in Tampa that gives families the chance to get up-close and personal with all kinds of animals.

The farm began its operations in 1994, years after Horsepower for Kids Founder Armando Gort moved to the United States from Havana, Cuba

“I always dreamed of having a farm. I started with the horses and, little by little, we kept getting different animals,” he said.

At least 200 animals call the animal sanctuary and petting zoo their home. Animals include pigs, lemurs, monkeys, exotic birds and even a camel named Joe.

“A lot of city kids, they don’t even get to see chickens, and they come out here and it’s like magic for them, especially with the horses,” Gort said.

HorsePower for Kids has made it their mission to provide interactive opportunities with animals to the community, regardless of income.

“We try to keep our prices low if you come. We also have financial applications you can find on our website and you can apply for like a free week of camp or you can apply to visit the farm for a day,” Gort said.

HorsePower for Kids is located near Oldsmar and Westchase off Tampa Road on Race Track Road.

It opens Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission details can be found on their website.