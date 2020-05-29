Great Explorations hosts first virtual game night

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re looking for something fun to do Friday night while keeping your social distance – this is for you!

Get ready players! Great Explorations is having a first-ever virtual game night fundraiser.

There will be tons of challenges from a scavenger hunt to trivia.

You’ll feel the heat of friendly competition and maybe even make some new pals.

All of the proceeds will help the museum’s mission to learn through creativity, play and exploration.

Great Explorations Marketing Manager Madeline Stone told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross this is a fun way to bring the community together.

She said while the museum has been closed, it’s been tough to stay connected and this is the perfect way to do something together.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the virtual game night hosted by Great Explorations Children’s Museum.

