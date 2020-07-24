Get FREE school supplies, resources at ‘Back to School Bash’

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It is still summertime, but going back to school is at the top of mind for many parents.

During a time like this, it can be especially difficult for some to afford the supplies they need to send kids to the classroom.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how you can get free school supplies this summer at the Back to School Bash.

The Back to School Bash started so all kids could be included in the excitement of going back to the classroom.

It began as a fully inclusive event, with accommodations for those with special needs.

The event now makes sure every kid has the core six supplies needed for successful learning.

Simply Events hopes people will be open-minded to the new way of gathering.

There are two weekends left for the Back to School Bash. Saturday, July 25 at the Countryside Mall in Clearwater and Saturday, August 8 at The Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota.

