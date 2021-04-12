Gasparilla Music Foundation hosting instrument drive to donate to Hillsborough County Schools

The goal of Recycled Tunes is to provide students in Hillsborough County Schools access to musical instruments.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The Gasparilla Music Foundation is looking for residents to donate gently-used instruments to its Recycled Tunes program.

The goal of Recycled Tunes is to provide students in Hillsborough County Schools access to musical instruments. The collected instruments are refurbished and then donated to local schools and other music programs.

Recycled Tunes has different instrument drives throughout the year. The next one is one planned for 9 a.m. on April 17 at the Winthrop Pop Up located at 11278 Sullivan Street in Riverview.

If you’d like to donate an instrument, you can also send an email to info@gasparillamusic.com