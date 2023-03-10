TAMPA (WFLA) – Gasparilla Music Festival will return to Curtis Hizon Park on April 29 and 30.

The festival, usually held in late February, faced delays due to the infrastructure issues with Kiley Gardens and the parking garage under the park.

“We’re very excited we are able to move forward to Gasparilla Music Festival 2023. We had an issue in venue but were able to pivot and it seems to work for everyone,” said Dave Cox, Executive Director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation.

Cox said plans are for GMF to use two alternate downtown locations, within easy walking distance of Curtis Hixon Park, to host the smaller stages that would have occupied the Kiley Gardens area.

Lineups are expected to be announced the last week of March and tickets are now on-sale at https://gasparillamusic.com/. Past headline acts have included Brandi Carlile, Black Pumas, The Roots, Father John Misty, Margo Price and Cage the Elephant.

Brandi Carlile and the Hanseroth brothers perform at Gasparilla Music Festival in Curtis Hixon Park in 2020.

Plans are for the February 2024 edition of GMF to be held at Julian B. Lane Park off North Boulevard.

The Gasprailla Music Foundation is a 501(c)-3 not-for-profit that supports music education in Tampa Bay area schools through its efforts to promote music education, including providing instruments to local school students.