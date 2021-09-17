Gasparilla Music Festival releases full lineup of performers, schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The official performer lineup and schedule for this year’s Gasparilla Music Festival has been released.

The festival, which will take place from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, will feature new artists such as The Motet, Mod Sun, Mondo Cozmo, and Someday River.

A full list of the artists and times and locations of their performances can be found on the festival’s website or by downloading the festival app.

Ticket prices for the event are as follows:

General Admission 3-Day GA Advance: $90 2-Day GA Advance: $60 Friday GA Advance: $40 Saturday GA Advance: $40 Sunday GA Advance: $40

Synovus VIP Experience 3-Day VIP Advance: $250 2-Day VIP Advance: $200 Friday VIP Advance: $125 Saturday VIP Advance: $125 Sunday VIP Advance: $125



To purchase tickets, visit Tixr’s website.

Organizers of the music festival recently announced that attendees will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to get into the festival grounds. Anyone who is fully vaccinated can also provide proof of vaccination instead of a negative test.

The Gasparilla Music Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. It will take place along Tampa’s Riverwalk and feature four stages throughout Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park.

