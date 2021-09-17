Gasparilla Music Festival releases full lineup of performers, schedule

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Gasparilla Music Festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The official performer lineup and schedule for this year’s Gasparilla Music Festival has been released.

The festival, which will take place from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, will feature new artists such as The Motet, Mod Sun, Mondo Cozmo, and Someday River.

A full list of the artists and times and locations of their performances can be found on the festival’s website or by downloading the festival app.

  • Courtesy: Gasparilla Music Festival
  • Courtesy: Gasparilla Music Festival
  • Courtesy: Gasparilla Music Festival

Ticket prices for the event are as follows:

  • General Admission
    • 3-Day GA Advance: $90
    • 2-Day GA Advance: $60
    • Friday GA Advance: $40
    • Saturday GA Advance: $40
    • Sunday GA Advance: $40
  • Synovus VIP Experience
    • 3-Day VIP Advance: $250
    • 2-Day VIP Advance: $200
    • Friday VIP Advance: $125
    • Saturday VIP Advance: $125
    • Sunday VIP Advance: $125

To purchase tickets, visit Tixr’s website.

Organizers of the music festival recently announced that attendees will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to get into the festival grounds. Anyone who is fully vaccinated can also provide proof of vaccination instead of a negative test.

The Gasparilla Music Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. It will take place along Tampa’s Riverwalk and feature four stages throughout Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park.

News Channel 8 is a sponsor of the 2021 Gasparilla Music Festival.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss