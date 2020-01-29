Gaither High School students to perform original pirate musical

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ahoy me mateys! A group of local high school theater students will take the stage to perform a completely original work of art.

“The Black Heart” is a play about pirates, love and the good ole’ state of Florida.

Over the summer of 2018, James Simpson, who is now a junior, wrote the “The Black Heart” and Matt Korloch wrote the lyrics.

Today, the play and originally composed music is now a full-blown musical.

The play is student-directed by senior Audrey Rey who has a small part in the production as well.

On Friday, Jan. 31 “The Black Heart” will come to life at Gaither High School for one night.

CLICK HERE to learn more about “The Black Heart” at Gaither High School.

