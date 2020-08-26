LIVE NOW /
Future tech gurus learn code to build robots, websites at ‘theCoderSchool’

NEW TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An after school program in New Tampa is teaching kids how to build robots, websites and more with code.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross shows us how theCoderSchool can help shape your young technology guru’s future.

theCoderSchool works with kids hands-on, teaching them the basics of coding.

Students can put their knowledge to the practical test and actually power their projects with their own written code.

More information about theCoderSchool is available on its website.

