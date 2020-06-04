FREE drive-in water circus splashes into Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – An all-new kind of circus is pulling into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.
A FREE drive-in water circus is splashing into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds with fun for the whole family.
You’ll see acrobats, aerialists and major jet ski tricks all in a giant pool.
You can stay in the comfort of your own car to watch the show or pull up a chair and join the splash zone.
The show creators hope to bring the community together for some fun during a difficult time.
The show host, Ian Garden Jr. told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross its going to be an adjustment for performers who are used to large arenas, but they are very excited.
Catch the FREE drive-in water circus at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds June 4-7 and again June 11-14.
