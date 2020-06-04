FREE drive-in water circus splashes into Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

1  of  2
DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – An all-new kind of circus is pulling into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

A FREE drive-in water circus is splashing into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds with fun for the whole family.

You’ll see acrobats, aerialists and major jet ski tricks all in a giant pool.

You can stay in the comfort of your own car to watch the show or pull up a chair and join the splash zone.

The show creators hope to bring the community together for some fun during a difficult time.

The show host, Ian Garden Jr. told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross its going to be an adjustment for performers who are used to large arenas, but they are very excited.

Catch the FREE drive-in water circus at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds June 4-7 and again June 11-14.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the drive-in water circus at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

