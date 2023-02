TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It is Kid’s Day at the Florida State Fair! Admission is free for kids under 18 years old Monday with paid adult admission until 6 p.m.

Monday is also the last day of the Florida State Fair. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Children under the age of 18 must have a parent/guardian with them in order to enter the fair after 6 p.m.

Each adult with paid admission can accompany four children.

Check out the fair’s full schedule on their website.