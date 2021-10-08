Fox Squirrel Corn Maze opens this weekend in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla (WFLA)- Fox Squirrel Corn Maze at Single R Ranch is opening up Saturday in Plant City with a pumpkin patch, hay rides and several other family-friendly activities.

For the 10th year in a row, visitors will be able to run around the farm, enjoy a bluegrass band, play corn hole and eat some tasty Southern food.

“We were really hoping that we’d have a lot of people come out from the inner cities. We do get a lot of Tampa Bay, Pinellas County people so it’s really awesome to see the families come out,” Squirrel Fox Corn Maze Co-Owner Janet Futch said.

Several generations of the family has been raising cattle and citrus at Single R Ranch. It was 10 years ago when they decided to turn some of that land into a place where the community can come get away from the hustle and bustle.

This year, the corn maze is sponsored by Driscoll’s® Only the Finest Berries and if you get a bird’s eye view, the maze path actually spells out “Driscoll’s” with strawberry designs.

“When we plant the crop, we let it get at about a foot tall. Then we get the University of Florida, their geomatics program, they come out and put in the actual corn maze and then we start mowing it,” Wayne Futch said.

Fox Squirrel Corn Maze open weekends only beginning Oct. 9 though Oct. 24. You can find more information about tickets on their website.