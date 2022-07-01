TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fourth of July weekend is here, and many Tampa Bay residents are expected to attend celebrations across the area.

If you and your family are looking for something to do, here’s a list of Fourth of July events:

Tampa

Boom by the Bay!

The city of Tampa’s waterfront Independence Day celebration returns with Boom by the Bay on July 4.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with the Star Spangled Sparkman followed by many other events

Boom on Bayshore at 7 p.m. features live entertainment and the events largest firework display.

Included in the Boom by the Bay celebrations, Friends of the Riverwalk will host their 2nd Annual July 4th Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. and can be viewed at multiple locations including Armature Works, Convention Center and Sparkman Wharf.

Boats will be decked out in red, white and blue and compete for the most patriotic boat trophy.

For more information, go to the Tampa River Walk website.

Temple Terrace

Temple Terrace’s annual Fourth of July celebration returns again this year.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. throughout the streets of the city.

Celebrations resume at 6 p.m. with a party on the first fairway of the Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club.

For more information, go to the city of Temple Terrace website.

Venice

The City of Venice will be showing fireworks from the South Jetty on July 4, shortly after 9 p.m.

The show will be free to the public and last an estimated 30 minutes.

The fireworks display can be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis as well as other locations around Venice.

Boats should anchor by 8:15 p.m.

The Venice Inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:30 p.m. until approximately 45 minutes after the display’s grand finale.

For more information, visit the city of Venice website.

St. Petersburg

St. Pete Pier Fourth of July Fireworks

The City of St. Petersburg is reviving its annual firework display tradition.

Festivities kick-off July 2 with music. Food and movie on the titled lawn

The weekend continues with Silent Disco Nights, Movies on the Pier, food trucks and other activities.

The fireworks show will be at 9 p.m. at Downtown St. Pete Waterfront.

For more information on activities and where to view the fireworks, visit the St. Pete Pier website.

Winter Haven

LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park is gearing up for the return of Awe-Summer. The celebration runs all summer starting June 4 through August 7, and includes Fourth of July LEGO fireworks.

Red, White and Boom! —Their brand-new fireworks show, “Touch the Sky,” will illuminate the skies over Lake Eloise on July 2, 3 and 4 for Independence Day weekend.

For more information visit their website.

Lakeland

On July 3, T. Mims Corp in the city of Lakeland is presenting Red White and Kaboom.

This is a free event including fireworks and live music provided by Andrew Luv and the Franchise players.

The event is from 6-9:30 p.m.

Everyone is asked to bring one canned food item per person to the benefit.

For more information, go to the city of Lakeland website.

Pasco County

Zephyr Park on Saturday, July 2nd will have a huge celebration of Independence Day. Filled with family fun activities from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event includes DJ Express, Draw 4 Band and a fireworks show starting at around 9 p.m.

There will be 10 food trucks, bounce houses and waterslides.

Bring lawn chairs, coolers and blankets for maximum comfort around the lake

For more information, go to Zephyrhillis official website.

Brooksville

The Marine Corp. League Detachment 708 is hosting an Independence Day celebration in Brooksville, at 8405 Sunshine Grove Rd.

The event will feature fireworks, a water slide and food, including sausage and pepper subs.

The event starts at 4 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.

The restaurant will remain open until 7 p.m.

For more information, head to the MCL708 ORRAH Facebook page.

Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is hosting July 4 festivities that including live music, character meet-and-greets and pyrotechnics.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at the theme park.

Celebrations will run through park close at the Music Plaza, which Universal Orlando said will be “decked out in festive décor” of red, white and blue.

The pyrotechnics display will take place at 9 p.m. and can be seen throughout the theme park.

More information can be found at Universal Orlando’s website.

This story will be updated with more events as they are announced.