BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is hoping to “Clear the Shelters” all around Tampa Bay and each one saves lives in their own way.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to Forget-Me-Not animal rescue saving big pups in Bradenton.

Forget-Me-Not was founded in 2013 in Bradenton by Debbie Woosley.

Since its inception, the organization has saved over 300 large-breed dogs, mostly Pitbull mixes, from death row and placed them with loving families.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Forget-Me-Not.