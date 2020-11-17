‘FoodRX’ prescription food program helps heal Tampa Bay patients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new food program is helping those who are in medical need of nutritious foods.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about FoodRX.

FoodRX launches at Tampa Family Health Centers with Feeding Tampa bay to benefit those with a medical need for a proper diet.

The FoodRX program is a prescription food program at the Tampa Family Health Centers.

Qualifying patients could have anything from diabetes to high blood pressure to COPD and hypertension.

Tampa Family Health Centers says the goal is to heal the whole body of patients.

CLICK HERE to learn more about FoodRX with Tampa Family Health Centers and Feeding Tampa Bay.