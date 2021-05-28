Food Truck Friday: Wicked Oak Barbeque

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Wicked Oak Barbeque is a food truck that also has a brick-and-mortar building for take-out orders in Seminole Heights.

Owner Bubba Flores started barbequing in his backyard in 2016 and then went on to participate in BBQ competitions.

Flores built the food truck with his grandfather then quit his office job in September 2019 to work on the food truck full-time.

When the COVID-19 shutdown began in March 2020, Wicked Oak Barbeque lost revenue with lots of events canceled in the area. To try and make some income, the food truck started going into some neighborhoods to sell some BBQ.

You can visit Wicked Oak Barbeque’s location at 6607 North Florida Avenue in Seminole Heights.