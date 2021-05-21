Food Truck Friday: Coco’s Latin Cuisine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When the pandemic hit Coco’s Latin Cuisine had to find a new way to sustain so they leaned on the community for help.

Coco’s Latin Cuisine is a Cuban food truck that travels across the entire Tampa Bay area.

The truck started up in February of 2019. However, when the pandemic hit, the truck lost half of it’s staff and a lot of their normal revenue. That’s when they turned to the community and went into neighborhoods. That helped them sustain during the pandemic.

Coco’s Latin Cuisine utilizes street food finder, which helps people find exactly where they are. Click here to access their website.