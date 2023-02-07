SARASOTA. Fla. (WFLA) — Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy, from the Food Network show “Summer Rush”, are set to open a new restaurant named The Chateau Sarasota on Tuesday.

The Chateau Sarasota serves fish, venison, duck, Colorado and Iowa Beef, ravioli, homemade pastas, and other chef selections.

This is the second restaurant the Foys will open up in Florida, in addition to The Chateau Anna Maria. Their flagship restaurant is The Chateau On The Lake located in Upstate New York.

The Foys are known for the Food Network show, “Summer Rush.” In the show, three family members, each with their own restaurant, square off against each other with just 60 days to make their money for the whole year, according to the Food Network.

They also have their own Youtube Series called Foy Rush.

The Chateau Sarasota has planned special events, including:

Jazz Nights, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, on the last Thursday of each month.

Chefs’ Tasting Counter, the last Thursday of each month. Only eight seats are available.

Club Chateau, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., on the first Friday of each month. Tickets are required.

Hospitality/Industry Night is every Wednesday, 20% off the food menus.

Tuesday Wine Night. 50% off select wines

The Chateau Sarasota will be open from noon to midnight six days a week. It is closed on Mondays. The restaurant will serve brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can visit their website for more information about reservations.