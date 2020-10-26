Food delivery company ‘Parata Eats’ brings local restaurants to your door

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new food delivery company is helping bring local eats straight to you.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about Parata Eats.

Parata Eats is a local restaurant delivery service that launched in August serving South Tampa.

The delivery service owner, Dennis Campbell said it is an unmatched experience because “customer service is their hallmark.

With safety at top of mine, the drivers are uniformed, security checked and screened. They are also on time and equipped with thermal bags to ensure food stays at the perfect temperature.

The local business hopes to serve both residents and restaurants alike.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Parata Eats.