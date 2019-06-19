Fly high in trapeze class at Sailor Circus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re reaching new heights today as 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us soaring in Circus Arts Conservatory’s trapeze class.

Travelers, bucket-listers, amateur circus artists and everything in between can learn trapeze.

You start with the takeoff. On the platform, feet are shoulder-width apart and your 10 toes hang off the edge.

All beginners have to do is take a leap of faith — and then you’re flying.

You can learn trapeze artist tricks like the splits, backflip and even a partner grab.

There are also classes like silks for those looking to master the circus acts.

Classes cost $55-65 per session and are now available weekly. SIGN UP HERE.

If you just want to watch the masters at work, there are currently performances going on at the Ringling Museum.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Circus Arts Conservatory.