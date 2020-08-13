FLUFF Animal Rescue saves furry friends lives’ with thrift store

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is On Your Side is to Clear the Shelters, but we need your help and all you have to do is shop.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to FLUFF Animal Rescue in Seminole where the thrift store is saving furry friends’ lives.

For the third year, FLUFF Animal Rescue is joining forces with 8 On Your Side to Clear the Shelters.

When we Clear the Shelters, all adoption fees are waved to give every animal a chance to find their furever home.

The non-profit saves the animals who are forgotten about in rural areas who need extensive care.

FLUFF Animal Rescue runs at a massive thrift shop to help afford the care these animals need.

You can shop for everything from clothes to appliances.

