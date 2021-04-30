Florida Wiener Dog Derby raising money for Tampa Bay rescues this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you are looking for a doggone good time this weekend, you and your pup can check out the Florida Wiener Dog Derby.

The Florida Wiener Dog Derby is an all-volunteer and non-profit organization that helps fundraise for rescues all around the state, including Tampa Bay.

The organization is part of the National Dachshund Racing (NDR) Circuit. Through out the year, the Florida Wiener Dog Derby holds smaller races that qualify for the Florida Circuit Championship Race.

Nearly 200 dogs are already registered for the race. Registration is open for the senior, super senior and special needs categories on the Florida Wiener Dog Derby website.

The derby kicks off on May 1 at the Mary Help of Christians Center in Tampa with a post time of 11 a.m.

The Florida Wiener Dog Derby will be a solo event this year but will be back with Riverfest in 2022 on May 7.