Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off with new food, entertainment

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA)- The Florida Strawberry Festival kicked off Thursday morning with all kinds of sweet treats, games, rides and entertainment.

The event, held in Plant City, is an annual celebration of the local strawberry harvest.

Now considered Florida’s Official State Dessert, the strawberry shortcake is just one of the tasty items making a come back this year.

Festivalgoers can also check out new food like the apple fry sundae, the Berry Dog, which has a strawberry slaw, an Applewood jackfruit sandwich and even a buffalo cauliflower macaroni & cheese crunch wrap.

Every year the festival welcomes more than 500,000 people that visit for the entertainment, livestock shows vendors and fun.

You can catch entertainment all throughout the day, with circus performances, singers, magicians and exhibits.

The 2022 festival will be headlined by more than 20 artists, including the Beach Boys, Boyz II Men and Lady A. These performances will take place on the Wish Farms Soundstage.

Tickets can be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City or over the phone by calling 813-754-1996.

The Florida Strawberry Festival starts on Thursday March 3 and runs through Sunday March 13. Doors are open from 10am-10pm. More information about tickets can be found on the the festival website.