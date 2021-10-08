Florida State Fair begins ticket sales for 2022 event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s never too early to get prepared for some family-friendly fun! The Florida State Fair announced Friday that tickets for its 2022 event are officially on sale.

The annual 12-day event is scheduled for Feb. 10 through Feb. 21.

Tickets are now available for purchase online. By purchasing online, guests can save up to 30 percent on admission compared to buying at the gate.

Admission tickets start at $6 and armbands for unlimited midway rides start at $20.

The entertainment lineup and further details about the Florida State Fair will be released at a later date.

To purchase your tickets, head to FloridaStateFair.com for more details.