5 Tampa Bay hotels make shortlist of best-designed historic hotels in Florida

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Design experts say five hotels in Tampa Bay are among the best looking hotels in Florida. Now you can vote for your favorite.

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Florida) convened a panel of to identify the best-designed historic hotels and inns in the state and selected five historic hotels in Tampa Bay with a century’s worth of history and style.

The Vinoy, the Don Cesar and the Birchwood are being honored by 21st-century architects for their distinctive, enduring designs, along with the mid-century modern Postcard Inn and the 1905 Le Meridian.

Along with the five historic hotels in Tampa Bay, the panel of architects hand-selected nine hotels in Miami-Dade, six in Palm Beach County, three in the Jacksonville area, and five others from Pensacola to Avon Park.

AIA Florida President Stephen Panzarino, AIA, said the Sunshine State’s history, diversity and unique attributes are reflected in its architecture for all to see.

You can now vote for your favorites among the top 28 in its 2020 People’s Choice competition. Voting is open through July 10.

AIA Florida

