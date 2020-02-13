Feel the heat learning to blow glass in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Love is in the air at the Morean Glass Studios as Valentine’s Day approaches.

For those looking for an alternative to the cliché Hallmark holiday celebrations, a glass blowing class is the perfect St. Pete night out, date or not.

Glass blowing at the Morean Arts Center is a unique experience, with molten glass and fire lighting up the outdoor space.

There are many different glass creations to make.

You can sculpt a glass heart or flower in just 30 minutes. One of the Morean’s demo team instructors will guide you through all the necessary steps to make your own.

If you’d rather just witness the creativity, there are glassblowing demonstrations. You can learn the science behind glassblowing and watch local artists create beautiful masterpieces.

There is also a Veterans program at the Morean Glass Studio. The non-profit organization works to connect ALL people with group projects.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Morean Arts Center Glass Blowing Studios.

