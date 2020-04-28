Feeding Tampa Bay teams up with local restaurants to keep businesses going

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Feeding Tampa Bay is making sure businesses can stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis, and families can get fed.

Feeding Tampa Bay has teamed up with restaurants in our community, creating over 8,500 three-course to-go meals a day.

The charity is able to enlist local businesses to join the fight against hunger during the coronavirus outbreak.

Feeding Tampa Bay’s constant mission is to make sure no family has to worry where their next meal is coming from.

This latest project is helping everyone adjust to the new normal.

CEO and President Thomas Mantz told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross Feeding Tampa Bay sees some of the biggest struggles every day, and this is no exception.

CLICK HERE if you are in need of food to find the closest location based on your zip code to a Feeding Tampa Bay source.