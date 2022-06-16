TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new California burger chain is coming to Tampa. Fatburger, along with its sister company, Buffalo’s Express, announced it will open its first Florida restaurant by the end of the year.

The first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago. Erin Mandzik, Director of Corporate Communications, said the chain is famous for its cooked-to-order burgers. They can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings.

Buffalo’s Express has been known for its diverse wing sauce, including their Death Valley sauce.

The four Tampa locations will open over the next three years.

However, there is also a deal to open 10 Fatburger and Buffalo’s stores in Orlando, with its first location scheduled to open near the end of 2022.

Fatburger is said to be a Hollywood favorite fast-casual restaurant.