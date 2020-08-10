Fast-casual Italian restaurant ‘Oronzo’ thrives after opening amid pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mama Mia! The real Italian flavor without all the fuss is now here in Tampa Bay.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross gives us a taste of “Oronzo”.

Bavaros and the Melting Pot joined forces to bring a fast-casual Italian concept to Tampa Bay amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The joint venture created 31 jobs for people in the hospitality industry who were out of work.

This partnership between the restaurateurs’ has unique strengths with Bavaro’s Italian heritage and a passion for food with a new way to have a quick but authentic culinary experience.

The Oronzo menu features “from scratch” recipes with origins dating back to the 1800s in Rimini, Italy, a city on the Adriatic coast in the Emilia-Romagna region. Menu features will focus around Italy’s iconic Piadina bread, made with imported Italian flour, sea salt, lardo and water. Similar to a tortilla, Oronzo uses the Piadina bread as a base for a pizza called Piatto, meaning flat in Italian.

The Piadina bread is also used as a wrap for fresh Italian ingredients including the ancient grain and superfood, Farro. Other menu items include Italian soups and salads, as well as proteins such as crispy baked chicken, steak, grilled chicken, hand-rolled meatballs, Forza (power) bowls, homemade pasta, and gluten free zucchini noodles and vegan options.

“Oronzo is named after my grandfather, Oronzo Bavaro, who migrated in the early 1900s from Giovinazzo, Italy to the Gravesend neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York,” said Dan Bavaro, founder of Bavaro Hospitality. “Despite these crazy times, we are grateful to be open. We have more future locations in the works.”

Currently, the restaurant is abiding by COVID-19 requirements with dine-in tables six-feet apart and employees wearing masks.

