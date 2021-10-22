Fantasma Fest returns to Ybor City with pumpkin patch, bed racing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you are looking to get in the Halloween spirit, you can check out Fantasma Fest in Ybor City along historic 7th Avenue this weekend.

The two-day event is being presented by the Ybor Merchants Association and will feature a pumpkin patch, bed racing, and a vintage car show.

Children are encouraged to dress up to go trick-or-treating at several local businesses around Ybor. Kids can also stop by the Little Monsters Pumpkin Patch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up a free mini pumpkin and an art kit to take home and decorate.

After the Little Monsters Pumpkin Patch, families are encouraged to watch the Big Monsters Bed Race. During this competition, racers build a bed to push drag-race style down historic 7th Avenue.

“You’ve got the bed, you’ve got four people pushing it, and you have somebody on the bed. If you’re sprinting two blocks trying to keep that bed steady, it’s a workout for sure,” Ybor Merchants Association Spokesperson Tom DeGeorge said.

According to event organizers, the winners of the Big Monsters Bed Race can get two trophies, as well as “bragging rights.”

“Two trophies. One for most creative bed and one for fastest bed. Those trophies are the same trophies every year so the winning businesses keep them year-round,” DeGeorge said.

On Sunday, Fantasma Fest will have the Hell On Wheels Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Car enthusiasts will feature classic cars and vintage motorcycles. Proceeds from car registration and raffle tickets will benefit a veterans charity.