TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- With Christmas coming this weekend, many people have been running around looking for those last-minute gifts, but for families with children in the hospital, there may not be time to shop.

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa set up ‘Santa’s Secret Shop’ on Thursday where dozens of patient families stopped in.

Tables were stacked with books, toys and even electronics donated from Amazon and filled up the room. There were also gift wrapping stations set up to help make holiday preparations a little easier.

This is the second year Kristina Shey’s family will be spending Christmas at the hospital.

“You hope for it to be such a happy time and instead you’re worried about one kiddo, while you’re trying to be present and happy for the others and it’s just a juggling act,” Shey said.

Her family was one of 80 that were able to pick out 10 gifts for free to give to a patient and their siblings.

“Very uplifting and heartwarming. I can’t express enough how much I appreciate that we’re thought of as a family,” Shey said.

If you’re interested in helping, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital has an Amazon Wish List you can check out.