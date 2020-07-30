‘Fair Food Frenzy’ carnival-style drive-thru pops up at Florida State Fairgrounds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair will be bringing back everyone’s favorite fair foods in a whole new way.

The Fair Food Frenzy is popping up for a limited time at the fairgrounds so you can get your fair food fix this summer.

In this drive-thru style carnival food experience, you can grab a corn dog, funnel cake and more classic fair favorites without ever leaving your car.

Catch the Fair Food Frenzy this weekend and next from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (July 31 to Aug. 2 and Aug. 7 to Aug. 9).

Admission for the drive-through event is free. Menu and pricing for food options will vary.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Fair Food Frenzy at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

