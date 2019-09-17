Explore hidden gems along Florida’s Gulf Coast with ‘Riding The Waves’ eco-boat tours

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – Explore the outskirts of Tampa Bay like never before by hitting the water to reach Florida’s hidden islands.

You can experience the beauty of Florida’s Gulf Coast from the water with “Riding The Waves” guided boat tours of Englewood, Placida, and Cape Haze in Southwest Florida.

You’ll learn about our local ecosystem and natural environment from a certified Florida naturalist as you cruise along with a friend in your own private catamaran.

Riding The Waves is an educational experience with lessons on protecting the local wildlife habitats.

The tour guides are experts able to share their expertise and insight into the history, sea life, and waterways of the area

