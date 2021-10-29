‘Experience the change in seasons’: Fall festival to kick off at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – Halloween weekend has arrived and if you are looking for plans that are not too spooky, you can check out the Hillsborough County Fair’s Fall Festival.

The three-day event will be held for the first time ever at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover with family-friendly activities and entertainment.

There will also be interactive games to play, a pumpkin patch to take pictures in, and a hay maze to explore.

“A lot of times, people from the south can’t experience something like this because this is more of a northern event. It’s neat to come out, go through a maze, and just experience the change in seasons,” said Hillsborough County Fair Manager Suzanne Holcomb.

At the festival, “ticketed individuals” will get the chance to help judge a chili-cook off. Tickets to participate can be bought at the gate.

Hillsborough County Fair’s Fall Festival is open Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission to the festival is $10 which includes all activities during the event, except food and drink. Tickets are only available at the gate.

